"NCIS: Los Angeles" season 11 episode 11 is going to be an important one. The team at Naval Criminal Investigative Services of LA will be looking at their future. Here is everything we know so far about the next chapter of the series.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "NCIS: LA" season 11 episode 11. So, steer away immediately if you don't want to know more about it.]

The eleventh episode of the eleventh season of "NCIS: LA" is aptly titled "Answers." The team will be looking for answers to the questions not only related to the latest case but also their personal lives. They will be weighing in on ideas that impact their future outside the agency.

The official synopsis is out ahead of the broadcast of the highly anticipated 250th episode of the series and it gives a good look at what to expect from it. According to the description, the Special Agent Callen and second in command Sam will spend time considering their future at the agency. For the last one decade, the partners have investigated severe crimes and performed undercover assignments. So, what happens that brings up the question about their future at the agency?

Meanwhile, Kensi and Deeks are looking at the future as a family. In this episode, they address the burning question about starting a family. Elsewhere, Eric and Nell's relationship also comes under question due to Eric's recent undercover assignment. This will probably bring up the discussion of Eric's disappearance as he had been working on a mission for Hetty in San Francisco. This has certainly impacted Eric and Nell's relationship, but will it be the end of it?

As for the case-of-the-week, the team will be investigating the theft of a computer virus. Additionally, they will be going after Mara, a high-profile banker.

Before all of this, fans will be treated to special 250th episode of "NCIS: LA" this Sunday. During this segment former Black ops agent Akhos Laos, who was trained by Hetty Lange, makes a shocking comeback seeking revenge.

"NCIS: LA" season 11 episode 11 airs Sunday, December 8 on CBS.