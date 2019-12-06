"NCIS: Los Angeles" season 11 is set to air last episode of the year 2019 and go on a long hiatus. Fans must note that there will be no new episode until next year following the midseason finale airing this Sunday.

Nevertheless, CBS has already revealed its midseason premiere schedule, which let fans know when their favourite series will be back. Every year shows take a winter break during Thanksgiving or Christmas holidays and air no new episodes. The networks then resume the run sometime after New Year.

As for CBS' "NCIS," the original series will return for the second half of season 17 earlier than its spinoffs. The Mark Harmon and Sean Murray starrer will return on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. However, fans of "NCIS: LA" will have to wait a bit longer. The series will not return until mid-February.

According to Pop Culture, Chris O'Donnell and LL Cool J will reprise their duties on Sunday, February 16, 2020. The fun will be doubled as "NCIS: New Orleans" will make its Sunday debut in the second hour behind "NCIS: LA."

Meanwhile, before the show closes for the winters, there is one more story to tell. This Sunday, in episode 11 "Answers," we see our favourite agents investigate a complicated case and ponder over their future.

As the team investigates theft of a computer virus, Callen and Sam talk about their future at the agency. Meanwhile, Kensi and Deeks are considering starting their family and discuss having children. Elsewhere, Nell questions the future of her relationship with Eric who has been away on a dangerous undercover assignment. Apart from all this, the team goes after a clever upscale banker Mara who might be associated with the case-of-the-week.

Along with the regular cast, fans must watch out for guest stars Arielle Vandenberg as Mara, Shane McMahon as Army CID Special Agent Steve Evans, and Doran Sorell as Ethan Peretz.

"NCIS: Los Angeles" season 11 episode 11 airs Sunday, December 8, on CBS.