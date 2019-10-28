"NCIS: Los Angeles" season 11 episode 5 got fans excited with its intriguing storyline wherein the team investigated a valuable stolen painting and crimes related to it. Now fans are looking forward to the long-running spin-off's episode 6. Here is what we know so far about the upcoming segment.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "NCIS: Los Angeles" (NCIS: LA) season 11 episode 6.]

"NCIS: LA" season 11 episode 6 has an interesting title "A Bloody Brilliant Plan" and it features the Naval Investigative Services agents exposing a dangerous plot. For which, Callen, Kensi, and the party are forced to join hands with two ex-convicts.

At first, they are reluctant to collaborate with the Vinnie Jones' Ricky Dorsey and Steve Valentine's Frankie Bolton, but it seems their mission cannot go through without them. Ricky's daughter has been kidnapped by an influential arms dealer as a part of his plan to acquire a dangerous and destructive weapons system.

In a rare twist, we will see the agents work with the criminals and it is expected to bring about some interesting drama to the show when their moral fibre is challenged. Certainly, no one at NCIS LA is pleased with this collaboration but they must do it to stop mass destruction.

By the look of the promo, fans are assured that this is going to be a fast-paced and action-packed episode. Callen and Sam are armed with heavy guns as they look for "stolen weapon of mass destruction."

The difficult mission will see them failing, disappointed and distracted by the enemy many times during the episode. Nevertheless, our heroes will get to them eventually. However, Sam admits that it is a "nightmare."

Meanwhile, the series is gearing up for another milestone segment, the 250th episode. According to Cinema Blend, the cast is celebrating the landmark moment with a giant cake party and heartfelt speeches.

In her recent post, actor Daniela Ruah, who plays the role of Kensi, posted the speech from actor LL Cool J (Sam Hannah) at the celebration party on her official Instagram account.

"NCIS: LA" premiered on CBS in the year 2009 as spinoff series of long-running police procedural "NCIS." This is one of the most popular spin-offs in the franchise. "NCIS: New Orleans" is the second spinoff introduced in the year 2014. Meanwhile, details of the highly anticipated 250th episode is yet to be revealed. It is expected to air sometime in December.

"NCIS:LA" season 11 airs Sundays on CBS.