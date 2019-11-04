"NCIS: Los Angeles" season 11 episode 6 gave fans an engaging story wherein the agents of Naval Criminal Investigative Services of Los Angeles department formed an unlikely collaboration to solve a hideous crime. Moving forward, the long-running spinoff series is set to air episode 7 next week featuring Agents G Callen and Sam Hanna's new outing along with the rest of the team.

[Spoiler alert! this article contains spoilers for "NCIS: LA" season 11 episode 7.]

In the last week's episode, Callen and Sam put up a race against time in order to get hold of a powerful arms dealer and the dangerous weapon system that can create irreversible destruction. "NCIS: LA" season 11 episode 7 carries an odd title in the French language "Concours D' Elegance" and in English, it means "competition of elegance."

According to the official description of the upcoming segment, their new mission will be surrounding the theft of an underwater drone prototype. The entire team comes together for a mission that would take them to the seas. The evidence of the theft had links to a video game streamer's fancy party.

During their search for the missing prototype, Sam and Callen meet insurance broker Katherine Cassilas once again as she is the person behind the gamer's insured property and possessions. Over the past few weeks, this is the second time we see her at the scene. The last we saw Casillas was in recently aired episode 5 titled "Once a Crook" at the crime scene of a missing painting.

By the look of the trailer, it is clear that this is a significant case as it is a matter of national security. The mission will put the entire navy at risk.

"NCIS: LA" season 11 stars Chris O'Donnell as Callen, LL Cool J as Sam Hanna, Linda Hunt as Hetty and Moon Bloodgood in the guest star role of Katherine Casillas.

"NCIS: LA" season 11 airs Sundays on CBS