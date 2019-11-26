'NCIS' season 17 episode 10 happens to be the highly anticipated midseason finale airing later this year. So, want to know what happens in the last episode of the year 2019? Here is everything we know so far about the fall finale.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for upcoming episodes of "NCIS" season 17. So, steer away immediately, if you don't want to learn more about it.]

Like every year, "NCIS" is due to take a winter holiday. But before that happens, the show is expected to bring some interesting storylines and tie some loose ends.

"NCIS" season 17 episode 10 features some highly anticipated moments such as the return of Ziva David. Cote DePablo's beloved character Ziva made the first appearance of her 4-episode arc in the first two episodes of "NCIS" season 17. Following this, she took off for an important mission without revealing any details. However, she promised her mentor and friend Gibbs to return.

Meanwhile, CBS announced the dates of the remaining two episodes featuring Ziva David. Hence, we know that "NCIS" season 17 midseason finale will be a big episode revolving around her return.

The tenth chapter of the seventeenth season is titled "North Pole." The synopsis and promo for this episode are yet to be revealed and it is expected to be unveiled after the broadcast of episode 9 airing tonight.

Therefore, we don't know much about what's going to happen in this segment. But since it's one of the final episodes featuring Pablo, it is expected to delve deeper into Ziva's secret mission this season. Pablo's character is expected to take centre stage for the remaining two episodes.

Meanwhile, "NCIS" actress Diona Reasonover, who plays the role of Kasie Hines, revealed details about Ziva's return and her first scene with the iconic character. Speaking with TV insider, the actress said Ziva's return comes with a "grave situation," which will bring the entire team together to work on this special case. This means Ziva will be interacting with her former colleagues which may bring up some uncomfortable questions regarding her time away.

Fans are assured that Ziva's return is going to be nothing less than thrilling as bringing her back to the office of Naval Criminal Investigative Services is another "life or death situation."

"Ziva Gibbs, [and] the whole team really and truly have to put this case front and center because if they don't, someone will die," Reasonover revealed.

As for her scene with Pablo, she says that Kasie tries to impress Ziva, who is known for incredible detective work at the agency. Whether or not she is able to do so, remains to be seen.

"NCIS" season 17 episode 10 airs Tuesday, December 17 on CBS.