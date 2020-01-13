"NCIS" season 17 resumes the run this week with the episode titled "Flight Plan." This will be followed by episode 13 airing next week with an intriguing storyline featuring a special guest star. Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming chapter of the series.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "NCIS" season 17 episode 13. Steer away immediately, if you don't want to learn more about it.]

The thirteenth chapter of "NCIS" season 17 is titled "Sound Off" and it features a case-of-the-week as well as a major storyline for Jimmy Palmer. According to the official synopsis, a dead body is found in a rubble and the agents of Naval Criminal Investigative Services must determine whether it was a murder or an accident. The body is discovered at what is described as an "unmanned aerial vehicle testing site."

Meanwhile, Jimmy Palmer is enlisted for an important task at the agency. He will be interviewing candidates for a medical examiner assistant. Being the only medical examiner at the NCIS, a little help from an assistant will ease his schedule. However, he must do a good job in his quest for an aide.

"NCIS" season 17 episode 13 will see the return of regular cast including Mark Harmon as Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Sean Murray as Timothy McGee, Emily Wickersham as Ellie Bishop, Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer and more. However, fans are suggested to watch for a notable guest appearance of "Switched at Birth" star Katie LeClerc. The American actress will be making an appearance in the role of Marine Staff Sergeant Diana Murphy. Details of her story arc remain scarce.

Meanwhile, the promo video of "NCIS" season 17 episode 13 is yet to be released. It is expected to be unveiled after the broadcast of episode 12 airing on Tuesday. During this episode, Gibbs' and his team investigate an F-18 crash followed by the disappearance of the pilot of the jet. This happens to be the first episode since Cote Be Pablo's Ziva David's departure.

"NCIS" Season 17 episode 13 airs Tuesday, January 21 on CBS.