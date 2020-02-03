"NCIS" season 17 episode 15 will not be airing this Tuesday. The show will remain pre-empted due to 2020 State of the Union broadcast and it is expected to return next week. Nevertheless, if you are curious to find out what's happening next then we can assure that the wait is worth it. Fans will be treated with some big storylines. [Hint: The show will deal with matters of the heart.]

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "NCIS" season 17 episode 15. Steer away immediately, if you don't want to learn more about it.]

The 393rd episode of the series goes on air in Valentine's Week and as the title "Lonely Hearts" suggests the show is going to delve deeper into the love lives of fan-favourite Naval Investigative Criminal Services agents.

Meanwhile, the show is expected to address the massive episode 14 cliffhanger about the murder of Xavier Zolotov. At the end of the episode, it was hinted that Zolotov was killed by Gibbs in order to protect Ellie Bishop who sought vengeance after Zolotov almost killed Agent Nick Torres in a hit-and-run case. Even though it was made to appear like Gibbs shot Zolotov, fans believe there is more to what meets the eye.

According to the official synopsis for "NCIS" season 17 episode 15, Gibbs is revealed to be using a dating app to find love again. However, things take an unexpected turn when he figures out that his dating site friend Phillip Brooks is a number one suspect in a murder investigation being conducted by NCIS team. The show is also expected to shed light on Sloane's personal life who has a secret admirer on Valentine's Day.

Fans are no stranger to Gibbs and Sloane's chemistry. Previously, the show hinted at a potential romance between the two. According to Express UK, the promo suggests that Gibbs and Sloane will be "at the centre of the romantic storyline." In addition, fans are rooting for the new romance after the two officers have shown to be caring for each other on several occasions.

"NCIS" season 17 episode 15 airs Tuesday, February 11 on CBS.