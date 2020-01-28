It's about to get exciting this Valentine's week when "NCIS" season 17 airs a special Valentine's episode. Things are going to get lovey-dovey for some of our favourite Naval Criminal Investigative Services agents but in a very "NCIS"—way. Want to know what happens when the cupid arrives on the long-running police procedural? Read on.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "NCIS" season 17 episode 15. Steer away immediately if you don't want to learn more about it.]

Things have been sweetly awkward between Gibbs and Sloane for a while. Meanwhile, Sloane has admitted having feelings for a mystery person. It looks like more details are about to unfold for the seniors of the NCIS department after a long waiting.

"NCIS" season 17 episode 15 carries the title "Lonely Hearts." Fans are assured that along with the case-of-the-week, the upcoming segment will deal with matters of the heart. Though there are limited details available, it is certain that there is a lot of action and drama involved.

Mark Harmon's Gibbs has been on a dating site looking for love. Unfortunately, things take an unexpected turn when the next murder case puts someone close to Gibbs under suspicion. Gibbs' friend Philip Brooks, who he met online, becomes the lead suspect in a murder investigation by NCIS. No more details about the murder are known. However, this experience is certainly going to leave Gibbs uncomfortable about meeting people on a dating site.

But with Sloane around, love may not be too far for Gibbs. Fans will be worried that he might be looking for it in the wrong place. Meanwhile, Sloane has her own admirer this Valentine's Day. Who is this person, remains to be seen. And where does this leave Sloane and Gibbs' partnership fans have been rooting for years.

Meanwhile, fans must note that the promo for episode 15 is yet to revealed. It is expected to be out only after the broadcast episode 14 airing on Tuesday. Stay tuned for the updates.

"NCIS" season 17 episode 15 airs Tuesday, February 11 on CBS Television Network.