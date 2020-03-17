After taking several frequent hiatuses, "NCIS" season 17 is going on yet another break. Fans spending their time in self-quarantine in an effort to prevent the spread ofcCoronavirus outbreak will be disappointed to know that they will have to get through this time without their favourite crime show, this week. Nevertheless, we know what is coming next and when.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "NCIS" season 17 episode 18. Do not read further if you don't want to know more about it.]

The eighteenth episode of the seventeenth season of "NCIS" is titled "Schooled" and in the case-of-the-week, the team investigates the death of a well-regarded Navy technician. As per the official synopsis, the Navy technician in the Reserves' body is found in a lake. The location happens to be the venue for a popular event where hundreds gather together.

In addition, the show is set to shed light on Sloane's personal life, too. Episode 17 features the return of a familiar character. Sloane's daughter makes an unexpected return and catches her mother off-guard and makes an unpredictable demand from her.

"The team searches for answers when the body of a well-regarded Navy technician in the Reserves is found floating in a lake where a popular community event is being held. Also, Sloane is caught off-guard when her daughter, Faith (Kate Hamilton), makes an unexpected request," reads the official synopsis on Spoiler TV.

There is more good news. The network has released details about the next chapter Episode 19, too. Fans are promised that things are about to get explosive in the upcoming segment titled "Blarney." As per the official description, fans will get to see Kasie and Jimmy put their lives at risk. The duo is held hostage in a diner after a jewellery store robbery goes askew. Nevertheless, they do everything to keep the customers safe.

"NCIS" season 17 episode 18 airs Tuesday, March 24, and March 31 on CBS.