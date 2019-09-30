"NCIS" season 17 episode 2 airs this week and fans cannot wait to find out how Ziva David's return will play out. The biggest story arch of the season revolves around Cote De Pablo's character's return to save Gibbs' (Mark Harmon) life.

[Spoilers alert! This article contains spoilers for "NCIS" season 17 episode 2 "Into the Light."]

Last week, "NCIS" season 17 premiered with the big reveal about Ziva's survival. The NCIS agent who was thought to have died in an explosion in 2013 was revealed to be alive and back for a special mission. The episode sheds light on the character's journey while she was away. It was revealed that she faked her own death to keep her family safe. She has been chased by a woman named Sahar who wants to kill Gibbs and Ziva.

By the look of the trailer for "NCIS" season 17 episode 2 there is more to Ziva's return and her intentions might be put to question.

"Ziva is secretly working as the terrorist lady," Kasie Hines (Diona Reasonover) says in the trailer. Gibbs figures out that Ziva might be lying to him. Whatever happens, she is not ready to compromise her plan. "Nobody's gonna stand in my way," Ziva tells Gibbs when confronted about her lies.

According to the official synopsis published by Spoiler TV, Gibbs and Ziva go rogue. They carry out an off-the-record investigation that leads them to a dangerous terrorist plot.

Similarly, as the show progresses, fans can expect to find out several revelations. Speaking with ET Online, "NCIS" executive producer Frank Cardea revealed that the show will "go back to the very beginning of Ziva." Approaching the history, expect a "full circle moment" for the character's storyline.

"There will be a very large full circle when all is said and done. It will be emotionally obvious. It will be for a lot of characters, not just Ziva," Cardea revealed. "There's a big bookend here. When you see the B-side, you will know instantly what the A-side was."

NCIS season 17 episode 2 titled "Into the Light" airs Tuesday on CBS.