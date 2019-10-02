"NCIS" season 17 season 3 will return next week but without Cote De Pablo's legendary investigative officer Ziva David. Yes! Ziva left the town again in just-aired episode 2 "Into the Light" leaving fans worried about her return.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "NCIS" season 17 episode 2 and 3.]

"NCIS" season 17, episode 2 saw Ziva going full throttle for the first time since she returned almost after half a decade. It was revealed that all this while she was working with a terrorist named Sahar (Mouzam Makkar), who threatened to kill Ziva and Gibbs (Mark Harmon). Ziva's secret mission revolved around crisis from the past seasons.

No one at the NCIS was aware of Ziva's mission until now, when they found out that she had put her life in danger to secure information at the headquarters. For all of this, she had to make a dangerous deal with Sahar by promising to secure her safety.

The episode ended with Gibbs apologising to Ziva for believing the news of her death and not looking out for her. Also, before leaving the cabin for another secret mission, she revealed that Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) doesn't know yet that she is alive, and she would like to tell him herself when the danger clears.

Ziva's exit has got fans wondering whether this was the last they saw of her. Fans are assured that she will certainly be returning later this year for two more episodes.

In an interview with Parade, showrunner Frank Cardea promised a four-episode arc for the fan-favourite Ziva. "There will be four episodes in this season, two early on and two fall/winter," he said.

So, what to happens when the show returns next week. "NCIS" season 17 episode 3 is going to be one of the most classic NCIS segment. Titled "Going Mobile," the upcoming episode will see agents getting back to the field after the team discovers the body of a marine lieutenant hidden under a 18-wheeler vehicle. Instantly, the team begins an investigation and discovers the crime location.

Even though Ziva is gone for a while, her presence will strongly be felt by the team and audience. Sloane (Maria Bello) will call for a meeting where the team will discuss Ziva's recent appearance.

By the look of the promo for "NCIS" 17X3, things are going to get interesting when the team discovers some strange evidence like a gnome at the murder location. At the same time, members of NCIS are suspecting that sparks are flying between Gibbs and Sloane.

"NCIS" season 17 episode 3 airs Tuesday on CBS.