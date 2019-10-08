Cote De Pablo's character, Ziva David, brought back some action and drama into the long-running CBS series "NCIS," during her much-anticipated return. The two big Ziva episodes at the beginning of season 17 set up some interesting storylines for the rest of the season. Meanwhile, the show continues to move forward and the team is investigating some new cases.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "NCIS" season 17 episode 4.]

The "NCIS" season 17, episode 4 spoilers promise incredibly intense mystery. The investigation starts at what is described as a "bizarre crime scene." The official synopsis for the episode titled "Someone Else's Shoes" suggests that the team will be perplexed with what they discover at Arlington National Cemetery. Upon further investigation, they are able to create a link between the crime scene at the cemetery and a series of attacks on homeless veterans.

Getting back to business, the team comes together to protect the persons who have served the country. In addition, McGee, Bishop, and Torres face the consequences of their actions. Vance orders the three agents to complete the evidence garage clean up duty as punishment for withholding information.

This is going to be one of those episodes where we will not see Ziva David in person. There is no way to say if she will remain a part of the storyline without being physically present. As per the reports, Pablo will feature in a four-episode arc. For now, she is on another secret mission that she hopes will reunite her with her daughter and husband.

"There will be four episodes in this season, two early on and two fall/winter," "NCIS" showrunner Frank Cardea told Parade in an interview.

With two Ziva episodes behind us, fans are wondering when she will be back again. Speculations suggest that Pablo's fan-favourite character will be returning towards the end of season 17. This season is expected to wrap up Ziva's storyline, but not so soon.

"NCIS" season 17 episode 4 airs Tuesday, Oct. 15 on CBS starring Mark Harmon as Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Sean Murray as Timothy McGee, Wilmer Valderrama as Torres, Emily Wickersham as Bishop and Rocky Carroll as Leon Vance.