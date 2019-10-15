Cote De Pablo's Ziva David is not the only familiar face returning to "NCIS" season 17. Episode 5 of the ongoing season will be featuring the return of Laura San Giacomo's Dr. Grace Confalone. Here is what to expect from the next segment.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers from "NCIS" season 17 episode 5.]

The upcoming segment is titled "Wide Awake" and it will see the Naval Crime Investigative Services agents engaged a complicated murder mystery with the involvement of a hyper insomniac. According to the official synopsis for "NCIS" season 17 episode 5, the team will be taking up an investigation with Marine Corporal Laney Alimonte as portrayed by Camryn Grimes. She is charged for murdering her neighbour after a piece of suggestive evidence. What makes her case complicated is that she was being treated for insomnia by a hypnotherapist when the murder took place.

The upcoming episode is more than just an investigative drama. One can expect to get a little peek into Gibbs' life outside the office. He will find himself a new friend in a nine-year-old neighbour after his baseball comes crashing through the window.

There is no news on what Dr. Grace is bringing to the table. However, it has not been too long since we last saw her. She made her last appearance in "NCIS" season 16 wherein Gibbs approached her for some personal advice.

In its recent post, CBS revealed that "something's bothering Gibbs on Tuesday's new" episode. It looks like he will be needing help again. We know Gibbs has had a rough time after his fiancée's death, discovering Ziva has been alive while he thought she was dead, and other personal issues. However, fans are hoping Sloane would bring back some spark and happiness into Gibbs' life.

Meanwhile, Giacomo is not the only familiar face returning to the show. This is not Grimes first appearance in "NCIS" universe. Previously, she appeared in an episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles" in a different role.

The promo is expected to be released after the broadcast of episode 4 on Tuesday. So, keep checking this space for more updates.

"NCIS" season 17 airs Tuesdays on CBS.