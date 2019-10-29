"NCIS" season 17 episode 6 will not be airing on Tuesday. The show is taking a brief hiatus and returns the following week for the new episode. Meanwhile, fans who cannot wait to find out what happens next, here are some details revealing the plot of the much-anticipated episode.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "NCIS" season 17 episode 6.]

Last week, the Naval Criminal Investigative Services agents Gibbs and his team went after Marine Corporal Laney Alimonte after her neighbour was found murdered and the bloody gun emerged in her fridge, which mysteriously matches Laney's fingerprints. Dr. Grace Confalone guest-starred in the show as a supporting cast to the team on a challenging case like Laney's.

Moving on to "NCIS" season 17 episode 6, it is titled "Institutionalized" and the show sheds light on Kasie Hines' past, the forensic scientist for NCIS. Kasie's lifelong friend Dante Brown is in the middle of the investigation. He is suspected of killing a petty officer's son after a welcome-home party.

Since the suspect is someone close to the NCIS team, the episode is certainly going to be a lot more dramatic than usual. Also, there is a chance we see Kasie out in the field in an attempt to save her friend.

The trailer for "NCIS" season 17 episode 6 is yet to be unveiled. So, these are the only definitive details that we have so far.

Meanwhile, fans can expect to watch some of Ziva David action this Tuesday. According to Cartermatt, "NCIS" is not airing a new episode this Tuesday, but there will be a repeat telecast of an old yet significant episode "She". The episode will remind you of where it all started for Ziva David's return story arc.

"NCIS" stars Mark Harmon as Gibbs, Sean Murray as Timothy McGee, Willmer Valderrama as Torres, Emily Wickersham as Ellie Bishop, and Diona Reasonover as Kasie Hines.

"NCIS" season 17 airs Tuesdays on CBS.