"NCIS" season 17 episode 6 features a thrilling storyline wherein the Naval Criminal Investigative Services officers are investigating someone close to one of their own. Here is everything we know so far about the next chapter of the long-running fan-favourite police procedural.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "NCIS" season 17 episode 6.]

The sixth episode of "NCIS" season 17 is titled "Institutionalized" and it features an investigation that gets a little personal than usual. According to the official synopsis for "NCIS" episode 17X06, a Petty Officer's son is murdered at his party after he comes home from prison. Upon investigation, it is discovered that the prime murder suspect is a lifelong best friend of Kasie Hines, currently a part of the NCIS team as a forensics specialist.

Dante Brown's involvement forces Kasie out of the lab and into the field. The investigation is certainly bringing out Kasie and Brown's backstory as friends. The question that remains is Dante Brown really a murderer?

No one other than Kasie in the team knows Brown better. Therefore, there are chances that Kasie contributes significantly to the investigation being led by the fan-favourite Leroy Jethro Gibbs, NCIS Supervisory Special Agent.

Promo for "NCIS" season 17 episode 6 is yet to be released. It is expected to be unveiled after the broadcast of episode 5 "Wide Awake" airing on Tuesday. So, keep checking out this space for more updates.

Meanwhile, Camryn Grimes, The Young and the Restless" actress opened up about her second appearance in the "NCIS" universe. The two-time Daytime Emmy winner, who previously appeared on "NCIS: Los Angeles" will make a guest appearance as Marine Corporal Laney Alimonte on Tuesday's episode of "NCIS" season 17.

Speaking with TV Insider, Grimes revealed that Laney's "whole world is falling apart." "Corporal Laney Alimonte is struggling in more ways than one. Her struggle is brought to life during the episode as more is revealed. Your heart breaks for her as mine did," she revealed.

"NCIS" season 17 airs Tuesdays on CBS.