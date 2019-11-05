After a week-long hiatus, fans are assured "NCIS" season 17 will continue its uninterrupted broadcast as it resumes the run on Tuesday with episode 6, which will be followed by episode 7 next week. The good news is that the details of the upcoming chapter are already out there teasing an intriguing storyline. Here is everything we know so far about the next segment.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "NCIS" season 17 episode 7.]

While Ziva David still remains away, Gibbs and McGee are on the field to solve another complex murder mystery. The upcoming episode carries the title "No Vacancy" and as per the official synopsis another marine officer has been murdered that might be linked to the bigger crime.

According to the official description for "NCIS" season 17 episode 7, the team of Naval Criminal Investigative Services agents begin the investigation and uncover a network of live streaming spy cameras. The investigation leads the team to a mysterious Virginia motel where the cameras are hidden in rooms. This is certainly a hint at something more afflictive and our agents will surely get to the bottom of it.

Meanwhile, the promo for "NCIS" season 17 episode 7 is yet to be revealed. It is expected to be unveiled after the broadcast of episode 6 airing on Tuesday after the brief hiatus. During this hour, the team will be working on a murder case of a petty officer's son who is suspected to have been killed by Kasie's lifelong friend Dante Brown.

In addition, "No Vacancy" happens to be a special episode as it is being directed by "NCIS" actor Rocky Carroll who plays the role of Leon Vance. According to TV Insider, the actor will be helming an "NCIS" episode for the 11th time during his stint on the series. He made his first directorial debut with an episode titled "We Build, We Fight" in Season 12.

Speaking with the publication earlier, Carroll revealed that his experience as an actor makes his behind-the-camera job easy.

"It's my experience as an actor that allows me to find the proper way to communicate with everyone associated with the series — the actors, the director of photography, the technicians," he said.

"NCIS" season 17 episode 7 airs Tuesdays on CBS.