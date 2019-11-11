"NCIS" season 17 episode 8 airs next week on Wednesday, November 19 and features yet another murder mystery in the world of Naval Criminal Investigative Services. Meanwhile, Cote De Pablo's Ziva David is expected to return before the year ends. Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming episode.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "NCIS" season 17 episode 8. So, steer away immediately, if you don't want to know more about it.]

Moving forward, "NCIS" season 17 showcases some interesting work by fan-favourite NCIS agents. However, this time they will be investigating the murder of a musician with links to Navy. This happens to be a high-profile case with the involvement of some elite members of a band.

According to the official synopsis for "NCIS" season 17 episode 8 is titled "Musical Chair." Gibbs and his team will be investigating the murder of a musician, who is the member of the Navy's most elite band. The band is known for its performances at diplomatic events across the globe. The murder leaves the rest of the band members in shock and agony.

The promo for the upcoming segment is yet to be revealed. Watch out this space for more updates as it is expected to be unveiled after the broadcast of episode 5 airing Tuesday.

Meanwhile, big news about Ziva David's return is out. Cote De Pablo's much-loved character Ziva David made her big return earlier this season for two episodes. Soon after, she made an exit telling Gibbs that she has one more thing to do, alone.

Fans already know that the character's story-arc is not yet over. It was previously announced that she will be returning for four episodes. TV Line has finally confirmed when will she be making her remaining appearances before Ziva's story arc comes to end, for good.

Fans can set their calendars for December 17, the season 17 midseason finale, and January 7, 2020, the midseason premiere.

As per the report, Diona Reasonover, who plays the role of Kasie Hines, revealed that "up until this last episode that we filmed... our characters [Kasie and Ziva] have never met on-screen."

"NCIS" season 17 airs Tuesdays on CBS.