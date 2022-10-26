The "Need for Speed Unbound" release date later this year is one of the most anticipated events for fans of the racing genre. Here's what fans need to know about the latest NFS game.

'Need for Speed Unbound' release date and platforms

Thankfully, fans don't have to wait for long for the arrival of the "Need for Speed Unbound" release date. The racing video game will launch on December 2, 2022, for PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S.

EA Play members can get their hands on the game a bit earlier than the rest. According to Pocket-lint, members will be given access to a free 10-hour trial of the "NFS Unbound" on November 29, 2022.

25th installment in the 'Need for Speed' series

"Need for Speed Unbound" is a racing video game developed by Criterion Games and published by Electronic Arts. The upcoming racing video game is the twenty-fifth installment of the highly successful Need for Speed series.

It was officially announced by EA on October 6, 2022. What's interesting is that "NFS Unbound" is set for release less than two months after its announcement, which suggests that EA was able to keep things under wraps throughout its development.

'Need for Speed Unbound' gameplay details

The "Need for Speed Unbound" will be set in Lakeshore City, a fictional city based in Chicago. Just like previous games of the franchise, the upcoming racing title will feature an open-world environment which will be the setting of the game's street racing-focused gameplay.

"Need for Speed Unbound" will introduce a consequence system with its own risk and reward dynamic at play, according to Dexerto. Thus, players make bets and win big if things go their way or suffer costly losses should they miscalculate the risks.

The game's plot will involve a robbery at a family auto shop. The incident will become the turning point in the lives of two friends and set them on a path to becoming the ultimate street racer.

"Need for Speed Unbound" will also feature customization options for players. They can change their car's tuning, and bodywork, add body kits, underlighting, and even turn on cartoony effects.