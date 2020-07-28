"The Witcher" prequel is called "The Witcher: Blood Origin" and as its name entails, it will delve into the fictitious world of the Continent.

Netflix today announced that "The Witcher" showrunner Lauren Hissrich and screenwriter Declan de Barra are on top of the project as producer and executive producer, respectively. The prequel series is a six-part live-action spinoff that will take place "1200 years before Geralt of Rivia" and explore a time when the "worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged into one, and the first Witcher came to be."

Hissrich shared her excitement to work on the spinoff with Declan in a tweet in response to the announcement. She added that "The Witcher: Blood Origin" will "dive deeper into the myth and lore of the Continent."

"I am so thrilled to collaborate with Declan and the Netflix team on 'The Witcher: Blood Origin.' It's an exciting challenge to explore and expand the Witcher universe created by Andrzej Sapkowski, and we can't wait to introduce fans to new characters and an original story that will enrich our magical, mythical world even more," Hissrich said in a statement published by Variety.

Declan, who wrote "The Witcher" episode "Of Banquets, Bastards and Burials," said that the prequel will answer a question that has been burning in his mind since he read "The Witcher" books: What was the elven world really like before the cataclysmic arrival of the humans?" He added that as a lifelong fantasy fan he "has always been fascinated by the rise and fall of civilizations, how science, discovery, and culture flourish right before that fall."

Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, who wrote "The Witcher" book series from which the Netflix show is based on, will serve as creative consultant.

"It is exciting that the world of Witcher — as planned in the very beginning — is expanding. I hope it will bring more fans to the world of my books," Sapkowski said.

Hissrich said that it has been the plan all along to release a prequel to "The Witcher" series on Netflix. She told a fan the decision was not pandemic-related.

"The Witcher: Blood Origin" will be filmed in the U.K. Details for the prequel remain scant and casting announcement has yet to be made.