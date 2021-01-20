Netflix is fighting to keep sex scenes from "Bridgerton" off porn sites. The streaming giant is hunting down pirates responsible for the uploads.

The regency-era romantic drama was not devoid of raunchy scenes involving its cast. It premiered with Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton showing his bottom to the camera while engaged in a quick romp with Sabrina Bartlett's Siena Rosso.

"Bridgerton" stars Regé‑Jean Page, who played the Duke of Hastings, and Phoebe Dynevor, as Daphne Bridgerton, had more sex scenes than the rest of the cast. They had plenty during their characters' honeymoon stage. Suffice to say, it did not come as a surprise to see their scenes end up in porn sites.

However, Netflix is said to be "working tirelessly to hunt down pirates" who have uploaded these more intimate moments on X-rated domains. Many clips have reportedly already been removed while others were suspended after warnings from the streaming giant.

It is said that Dynevor and Page are distraught after finding out that their sex scenes ended up in adult sites. A source told The Sun that "Bridgerton's sex scenes appearing alongside some of the most obscene material the web has to offer has sparked horror and anger."

"Raunchy set-pieces have contributed to the buzz but it is a prestige drama based on best-selling novels. To peddle scenes as pure smut is beyond the pale. It's been particularly distressing for Phoebe and Regé-Jean, two young actors who signed on for the role of a lifetime and did not consent to being exploited in this way," the insider claimed.

"Netflix have [sic] been working tirelessly to hunt down pirates and eliminate misuse of their intellectual property. Anyone thinking about trying this will have the full force of the globe's biggest streaming service against them," the source warned (According to the publication, a copyright breach can carry up to 10 years in jail plus a hefty fine.)

The sex scenes in "Bridgerton" were not easy to film especially those during Daphne and the Duke of Hastings' honeymoon. An intimacy director had to be on hand to guide Page and Regé-Jean to make the lovemaking look intimate and so it would tell a story. As Page said, the scenes "told the story of Daphne's sexual evolution."