Netflix is not renewing "Insatiable" for another run, which prompted fans to question why "Riverdale" and "13 Reasons Why" get to have more seasons.

The streaming giant has decided to let go of the series that drew controversy when it premiered in 2018 because it allegedly misrepresented eating disorders and promoted fat-shaming. While Netflix did not specify the reason(s) for the cancellation, fans have taken to social media to vent out their frustrations. Some even questioned why "13 Reasons Why," which puts the spotlight on teenage suicide, gets to have another run and "Insatiable" does not.

"CAN'T BELIEVE @netflix CANCELLED INSATIABLE WHILE 13 REASONS WHY LASTED FOUR SEASONS!!!!!!!" one fan wrote. Another commented, "Disappointed to hear that @insatiable_ is cancelled. Really enjoyed having a show that focused on eating disorders."

A couple of angry fans wondered why "Riverdale" is still on Netflix. The comic-book-turned-TV series is not exclusively under the streaming giant but on The CW. "Insatiable" started as a CW pilot before it landed a Netflix series order, according to Deadline.

"UGH! BUT THEY KEEP RENEWING SHOWS LIKE RIVERFAIL!!!!! THIS IS NOT FAIR RIVERFAIL SUCKS OMG RENEW INSATIABLE AND AWAE," one fan tweeted.

Ahead of the Netflix cancellation, Alyssa Milano confirmed that the show would not be returning for Season 3 early in February. A fan asked if she is reprising her role as Coralee on "Insatiable" Season 3 and she replied, "We will not be coming back, sadly." She also commented on a post about the cancellation.

We will not be coming back, sadly. February 4, 2020

"This is sadly true. We had the most fun creating this show. I want to thank the fans who gave us a shot and kept coming back for more. Season 1 & 2 are still streaming. P.S. Any thoughts on who was Coralee's baby daddy? I guess we will never know," Milano tweeted.

"Insatiable" Season 2 ended with several cliffhangers. Now that Netflix cancelled the show, fans will never know if Bob Barnard or Bob Bob Armstrong Jr. is the father of Coralee's baby. They will also not know what Patty (Debby Ryan) has up her sleeve now that she is crowned Ms. Magic Jesus. Fans will also not know what happens to the innocent Bob, who is in prison, and how Patty will get him out.