Netflix has officially renewed "Lucifer." The Tom Ellis-led show will have another run after "Lucifer" Season 5, and this time it will definitely be the final season.

The streaming giant made the announcement in a tweet, citing the "devil" behind the renewal decision. Netflix wrote, "The devil made us do it #lucifer will return for a sixth and final season."

the devil made us do it. ðŸ˜ˆ #lucifer will return for a sixth and final season. like, FINAL final. pic.twitter.com/o27z6ToMaV June 23, 2020

Aimee Garcia, who plays CSI Ella Lopez in the show, thanked the fans for their continued support and for making Season 6 happen.

"THANK YOU to all our #Lucifer fans!! We could not have done this without each & every one of you!! I'm beyond grateful for our Lucifam," she tweeted in response to the renewal announcement.

Co-showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson also expressed their excitement for "Lucifer" Season 6. Modrovich tweeted, "More devilishly good news" while Henderson simply responded with the purple devil emoji.

The show's lead stars, Ellis and Lauren German, have yet to respond to the "Lucifer" Season 6 renewal. Ellis has been silent on social media since his last tweet on June 20. German, on the other hand, recently deactivated her Twitter page after she received backlash from netizens for praising the controversial indie movie "Call Me By Your Name."

However, both actors are confirmed to return to "Lucifer" Season 6. Ellis signed a new deal with Netflix and Warner Bros. TV to extend his titular run for another season after Season 5. Meanwhile, the rest of the actors reportedly already have one extra season attached to their contracts. Modrovich and Henderson also penned a new deal for Season 6.

News of the Season 6 renewal comes at the heels of the announcement of the release date for "Lucifer" Season 5, which was initially deemed as the final season. The installment will arrive in two parts. It is 16 episodes long with an hour of runtime per episode. The first eight will premiere on Aug. 21. Seasons 1-4 are currently available for streaming on Netflix.