Netflix shut down production on "The Witcher" season 2 in London, until such time when it is safe to continue. The move comes after four crew members tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

According to Deadline, the streaming giant will conduct an isolated round of testing for everyone involved with the TV series. Those who contracted the virus are reportedly not among the lead cast.

"The Witcher" showrunner Lauren Hissrich responded to the news in a tweet on Sunday. She thanked the fans for their love and support and assured that "we Witchers are okay."

"Hey, the world is turned upside down — so thanks for the love and support for our little corner of it. We Witchers are okay. The health and safety of our crew and their families come first, and we will do whatever we need to do to protect them. We'll be back soon. Xx," she said.

News about the second filming hiatus comes after show star Henry Cavill, who returns as Geralt of Rivia, revealed that shooting will move to another location. He took to his Instagram to share that production will commence at the studios "back down South." The change of setting is in lieu of the lockdown imposed in England since Nov. 5.

"England returns to Lockdown on Thursday so it is time for me to depart Yorkshire and The extraordinary North, and head back down South to continue shooting in the studio," he captioned a photo of himself and his dog all set for departure.

"Thank you for hosting all of us on season 2 of The Witcher. Hopefully, I shall return to your hills, dales and fells soon. Stay strong and stay safe, my friends," he added along with the hashtags #Yorkshire, #TheLakeDistrict, and #Witcher2.

It is unclear if the four who tested positive for COVID-19 got the virus while shooting at different locations in London over the past weeks. There is also no mention of how long the filming hiatus will be, although it will likely be for 14 days to follow quarantine or isolation protocols for those affected.

This is the second production shut down on "The Witcher" season 2. The first was in March, after new cast member Kristofer Hivju, who plays Nivellen, tested positive for COVID-19. The show did not resume filming until Aug. 17.