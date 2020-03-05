Fans could be hearing from Netflix sometime this week about the fate of "Locke and Key" Season 2, given how the streamer usually follows a 30-day window to announce renewals.

"Locke and Key" premiered on the streaming giant on Feb. 7. This means the announcement could come on the weekend, specifically on March 8, which is a Sunday.

According to Netflix Life, renewals following this grace period has not happened recently, but it did in the past. Netflix renewed big TV shows including "Lucifer," "On My Block," "Sex Education," and more before the 30-day period.

The chances of "Locke and Key" returning for Season 2 are high, given its viewership. It is in Netflix's Top 10 list of popular shows and the audience response has been positive.

Likewise, showrunner Carlton Cuse is already working on the story for the installment. He received a heads-up from Netflix to prep the show for a possible renewal. Cuse revealed that they already have the writers' room ready, and that they are in the middle of writing Season 2. He is optimistic that there will be another run and is just waiting for the confirmation from the streaming giant.

"There are so many things that we want them to do that we just kicked out into the second season. So hopefully we'll be making a second season of the show. We want to be able to kind of continually invigorate and refresh the show as an ongoing series and, you know, I think that will work out well," Cuse told Digital Spy.

There are still a lot of stories to explore from the original graphic novel source of the same name. There are still more keys that Cuse and co-creator Meredith Averill want to introduce to the viewers in "Locke and Key" Season 2. Averill shared that they are always searching for stories to tell, so they hope that Netflix will give them another shot.

Moreover, Season 1 ended with an open-ended question. The cliffhanger is enough to convince Netflix to renew the series. Otherwise, fans will keep wondering about Ellie's fate, if she is dead or alive, after the Locke kids threw her into the Black Door, and if the kids will realise that Gabe is actually Dodge.