Netflix is reportedly thinking of bringing more "Locke and Key" seasons to TV screens and has already ordered two out of the four seasons planned.

The series managed to capture the thrill and mystery of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's "Locke and Key" graphic novels, and has rendered a positive outcome among viewers and fans of the original material. The high viewership should be enough to convince Netflix to give the series one or more seasons.

The streaming giant has yet to announce a renewal. But according to We Got This Covered, ahead of the announcement, Netflix has already internally reached an agreement to add two more seasons. If that is not enough good news for fans, Netflix reportedly wants to do four seasons of the series.

"Indeed, with a strong reception from both critics and viewers alike, the streaming giant seems poised to continue down this road and today, we're hearing that the current plan is to do four seasons in total," reads the report from the publication.

News about a potential four-season run for "Locke and Key" comes after executive producers Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill basically confirmed a renewal. They gave an update on Season 2 and revealed that they already have the writer's room in place for the installment. They are just waiting for Netflix to give the go signal to start with the official production. Cuse said there are still a lot of stories left to tell and doing Season 2 would determine the future of the series moving forward.

"Season 2 is going to be great and we hope that Netflix will officially order the production of Season 2 and not just the [writer's] room. And I think by the end of Season 2 we'll have a better idea of how much story we have left and how much we want to do," he said.

Netflix has yet to confirm reports about the four-season run of "Locke and Key." But the tip comes from a reliable source, the same one who leaked the renewal of "StarkTrek: Discovery." The insider revealed that there will be five seasons of the sci-fi series and this was confirmed earlier this week. So there is no doubt that the source's claims about four seasons of "Locke and Key" are also true.