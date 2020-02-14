Fans are in for a big Devil surprise following recent news that Netflix is planning to renew "Lucifer" Season 5.

The streaming giant is not ready to part ways with "Lucifer" as it has emerged that talks are already ongoing with Warner Bros. Television for a Season 6. The handsome devil is not going anywhere, well, not yet anyway.

This exclusive scoop from TV Line still needs confirmation from Netflix and Warner Bros. Television. Yet, it has already attracted enough noise from "Lucifer" fans.

"OMG PLS PLS PLS IM GOING TO CRY, LET IT BE TRUE," one fan tweeted, and another wrote, "Dude...you better not be messing with us! #Lucifans all over the world are freaking the HELL out right now. April Fool's Day is not today."

"You can imagine the noise this is about to make! Itâ€™ll be so loud, Netflix will have to either confirm or deny a sixth season soon." You can count on that @netflix #Lucifer https://t.co/devjAjj1QI — Veronique2707 ðŸ‡§ðŸ‡ª (@Veronique2707) February 14, 2020

Lucifans had split reactions when they learned that "Lucifer" Season 5 would be the final run of the series. Some thought this was understandable given how the story can get boring or too stretched out if there will be another season. The majority of fans felt sad and they have asked Netflix to renew the show after the upcoming "final" season.

Fans took to Twitter to express their sadness at the reality that "Lucifer" is ending after Season 5. They want to see more of the series after they saw the great turnaround in viewership after Netflix picked it up for Season 4.

"Lucifer" was initially shown on Fox TV but the network canceled it after Season 3. Fans petitioned for Netflix to pick it up, which happened. They saw that it has improved greatly, not just in terms of storyline but also in cinematography, when Netflix hosted it. Fans then petitioned for a Season 5, which is yet to come out on the streaming service this year. Lucifans are elated to hear of a possible Season 6 happening.

The show's cast, writers, and showrunners have yet to respond to this bit of news. They have yet to confirm it so until such time, talks about a Season 6 are not set in stone yet. In the meantime, Lucifans can look forward to the "Lucifer" Season 5 premiere on Netflix in Spring.