Fans are in for some more bizarre adventures and demon encounters as Netflix has given "Locke and Key" Season 2 the go signal.

Netflix VP originals Brian Wright announced the renewal on Monday. He shared his excitement to see what co-showrunners Carlon Cuse and Meredith Averill have in store for Season 2.

"Based on the incredible graphic novel from Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, Locke & Key captivated audiences around the world at every twist and turn. We are so proud to have been part of this show and can't wait to see all that Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, and the entire creative team have in store for season two," Wright said in a statement shared by The Hollywood Reporter.

In another statement, the showrunners shared that they "are thrilled to be continuing the journey of 'Locke & Key' alongside all of our amazing collaborators."

"We are grateful to Netflix for all their support, especially at this difficult time, and look forward to bringing you the exciting next chapter of our story," Cuse and Averill said in a joint statement.

News of the renewal also appeared on the show's Instagram page, which read "More keys, more demons, more aloha. Locke & Key is officially returning for season two!"

Emilia Jones, who plays Kinsey Locke, shared her excitement for "Locke and Key" Season 2, writing on her Instagram, "SEASON 2 BABY!!! SO. EXCITED. @netflix @lockeandkeynetflix ." Connor Jessup, who plays Tyler Locke, also expressed his excitement and thanked the fans for making the renewal happen.

"Hey, some news..... @lockeandkeynetflix is officially coming back for season 2! Thanks so much for watching. You're the best. Can't wait to return to keyhouse and search every nook and cranny for the hand sanitizer key," he wrote on Instagram.

News of the "Locke and Key" renewal comes after Cuse and Averill confirmed that they already have the writers' room ready for Season 2. They have also prepared possible stories for the installment per advice from Netflix. Averill said that Season 2 will include stories from the original source and feature more of the other keys in the novels. Obviously, "Locke and Key" Season 2 will also answer that cliffhanger in Season 1.