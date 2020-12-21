Netflix has renewed "Locke & Key" for season 3 ahead of the release of season 2, which will finish production this week.

The streaming giant has yet to announce the release date for the upcoming season. However, everything is already set for the third installment which will start filming in January at the show's usual set in Toronto, Canada.

In a statement published by The Hollywood Reporter, Brian Wright, VP overall deals for Netflix, expressed his excitement to renew "Locke & Key" for season 3 with co-showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill.

"Carlton and Meredith have built an incredible world in 'Locke & Key,' and we're excited to have the Lockes return for more in the third season," he said.

Moreover, Netflix inked an overall deal with Averill for her to cover TV and other projects with the streamer.

"I'm delighted to expand our creative partnership with Meredith Averill, a talented creator with a keen eye for best-in-class horror and supernatural storytelling," Wright added.

"I'm incredibly grateful to have found a home at Netflix where I feel constantly supported, challenged, and inspired. I look forward to continuing and expanding our relationship," Averill responded.

Cuse teased that fans are in for a treat with "Locke & Key" season 3. There are "some incredible adventures in store for the Locke family in season 3," adding that he "could not be more excited to continue telling our story with our great partners at Netflix."

The cast of the show celebrated by dancing following news of the season 3 renewal.

Happy dancing because Locke & Key has been picked up for Season 3. But first, Season 2 will arrive in 2021! pic.twitter.com/1hkMNDAa4J — Locke & Key (@lockekeynetflix) December 18, 2020

Locke and Key fans, the cast has some news for you: The show has been picked up for Season 3!



But first, Season 2 will arrive in 2021! pic.twitter.com/d4c0dheBkZ — Netflix (@netflix) December 18, 2020

The supernatural thriller is an adaptation of the original comics of the same name by Gabriel Rodriguez and Joe Hill. The story follows the Locke siblings, Tyler, Kinsey, and Bode, as they move to their dad's childhood home following his mysterious death. There they uncover magical keys that each possesses different powers. They have to protect the keys and guard them especially when there is a demon who will stop at nothing to retrieve them.

The returning cast members include Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert, Sherri Saum, and Darby Stanchfield. Along with the Season 3 renewal, Netflix also announced that "Locke & Key" Season 2 will arrive in 2021 pending the reveal of the release date.