Netflix says there is no truth to reports that "Kingdom" Season 3 will arrive in 2023 and that a prequel will star South Korean actress Jun Ji Hyun.

The streaming giant responded to reports that the South Korean zombie series is in preparation to do a prequel starring the "The Legend of the Blue Sea" star. The prequel is said to be a fan-service to pass the time until "Kingdom" Season 3 arrives.

A source claimed that the prequel will focus on Jun Ji Hyun's character named Ah Shin and how she became a warrior. Those who saw "Kingdom" Season 2 on Netflix may remember that she made a cameo at the finale. Her appearance intrigued viewers and brought many speculations regarding the role she plays in Season 3.

According to reports, the prequel will help viewers understand the character's story better. Thus, it will come out ahead of Season 3. It is said to be a supplementary movie that is 70 minutes long and that filming will take place in October under the direction of Kim Sung Hoon, who helmed Season 1 of "Kingdom."

"We will first be bringing the prequel story, where Jun Ji Hyun will be joined by a mostly-new cast of characters," Soompi quoted the source as saying.

Meanwhile, another report claimed that the title for the prequel is "Kingdom: Asin" and that the "My Sassy Girl" star plays the role of "the warrior of Asin." The other actor said to join Jun Ji Hyun in the film is Park Byung Eun, whom fans may remember as Captain Min Chi Rok in the "Kingdom" series.

As for "Kingdom" Season 3, production is reportedly delayed because of schedule conflicts among the castmembers. Chances are that because of the delay, the sequel will arrive in two or three years.

A representative for Netflix denied all these baseless reports in a statement. The rep shared that "nothing has been decided yet on future plans for 'Kingdom' and that there is nothing to "confirm as of now, including the lead actors, screenwriter, or director." It "hasn't even been decided whether there will be a prequel or not."

In the meantime, fans can stream Seasons 1 and 2 on Netflix as they await updates on "Kingdom" Season 3.