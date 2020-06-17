In the upcoming season, Five has to deal with the ramifications of his decision in season 1 of "The Umbrella Academy " even if it means teleporting back and forth in time for the sake of his siblings.

Time travel, sibling drama, and vengeful assassins continue to be driving elements in the story of season 2. Five (Aidan Gallagher) must find a way to bring his siblings back to the present time after he teleported them out of the apocalypse to the 1960s in season 1.

Netflix, via Entertainment Weekly, released the first images from the "The Umbrella Academy" Season 2, which show the Hargreeves siblings trapped in 1960s Dallas, Texas. Unlike in Season 1 where they all stayed together at their father's mansion, this time they are scattered everywhere in the city. Worse, they are scattered at different points in time.

It is up to Five and his time travel powers to locate each of his siblings and reunite them so they can all go back to the present time. As with season 1, he again becomes the bearer of bad news in "The Umbrella Academy" Season 2, as he lands himself in the middle of yet another apocalypse. Hopefully this time, they will succeed at preventing it since they failed in the first one.

However, Five must outrun a trio of Swedish assassins (played by Tom Sinclair, Kris Holden-Ried, and Jason Bryden) who are hot on his trail if he wants to prevent an apocalypse, reunite with his siblings and return to the present time. The question is, if his siblings also want to go back to the present time. During the time they spent in the 1960s, they have made new friends and Vanya (Ellen Page) seems happy where she is at.

The photos for "The Umbrella Academy" Season 2 seemingly confirm reports that the story takes inspiration from the graphic novel's second volume titled "Dallas." In the story, Five travels to the 1960s to finish his job of killing John F. Kennedy, but Allison ends up using her powers on him instead and kills him in the process.

"The Umbrella Academy" Season 2 premieres on Netflix on July 31.