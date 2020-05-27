Netflix is giving fans something new to binge-watch amid the COVID-19 pandemic as it recently announced the release date and unveiled a trailer for "Dark" Season 3.

The streaming giant confirmed that the return of the German sci-fi series will be on Saturday, June 27. It arrives earlier than the previous season, which took two years to come out following the show's premiere on Dec. 1, 2017. Season 2 aired on June 21, 2019.

Aside from the release date, Netflix also unveiled a trailer on YouTube along with the tagline, "The final cycle is about to begin. Will the loop finally be broken?"

"Dark" Season 3 is slated to be the final season of the show and promises to answer the mind-bending questions from Season 2. The previous instalment introduced viewers to different timelines and the corresponding characters living in that timeline.

Jonas (Louis Hofmann), the show's lead, has been travelling through time in search of answers. He came face to face with his doppelgangers, one called "The Stranger" (Andreas Pietschmann) and the other from the future, a much older version and disfigured Jonas.

Ironically, the release date of "Dark" Season 3 is appropriate given the current pandemic and that the show intends to open with an apocalypse on June 27, 2020. It is an apocalypse that sends Winden and the world into a nuclear winter. Jonas must prevent it from happening with the help of his friend Martha's (Lisa Vicari) doppelganger, who appeared in the Season 2 finale as someone from the distant future.

Netflix did not reveal much about the release of "Dark" Season 3. But its cryptic description is enough to leave fans eager to start watching the show: "The time-twisting madness reaches its conclusion in a strange new world, where some things are quite familiar — and others are disturbingly not."

The "Dark" Season 3 trailer, on the other hand, teases that the disfigured Jonas plans to end the cycle as he is heard saying, "You must have many questions. Shall we begin?..The end is the beginning and the beginning is the end...Everything in life occurs in cycles. But this time, it will be the last cycle." The question though, is which cycle he plans to end.