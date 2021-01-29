"Game of Thrones" alums Gwendoline Christie and Charles Dance will reunite in the Netflix TV adaptation of Neil Gaiman's graphic novel "The Sandman" and their roles could not be further from their characters in the HBO show.

Christie will play Lucifer, the ruler of Hell. This is a far stretch from portraying Brienne of Tarth, the loyal soldier who loved Jamie Lannister in "GOT." The extent of her appearance in the show is still unknown, but the actress confirmed her involvement in a tweet.

"It Begins... " #TheSandman @netflix @neilhimself L U C I F E R • RULER OF HELL •," she wrote.

Fans immediately congratulated Christie and expressed their excitement to see her take on the devilish role.

"My god! What an exciting and creative casting decision! I can't wait to see you become the ruler of Hell. You're going to be absolutely phenomenal!" one fan commented.

"This is fantastic! I've been a Sandman fan since you had to wait for individual issues to be published and I love this casting!!" another wrote.

As for Dance, he will play Roderick Burgess. Character descriptions from Gaiman described him as a "charlatan and a magician." He also "blackmails people and captures the Lord of Dreams, while trying to do something else." His nefarious dealings in the comics will kickstart the entire story into motion.

In Sandman Roderick Burgess is more than just a charlatan and a magician. He also blackmails people. And he captures the Lord of Dreams, while trying to do something else. He's Charles Dance... pic.twitter.com/gr96rv3ofe — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) January 28, 2021

Meanwhile, the other cast members in "The Sandman" Netflix series include Boyd Holbrook, Tom Sturridge, Vivienne Acheampong, Asim Chaudhry and Sanjeev Bhaskar. Sturridge will play the lead role of Dream, Lord of the Dreaming, otherwise called Morpheus.

Holbrook ("Narcos") will play The Corinthian and character descriptions from The Hollywood Reporter describe him as "an escaped nightmare who wishes to taste all that the world has in store." Acheampong is Lucienne, the chief librarian of Dream's realm and one of his confidantes. Bhaskar and Chaudhry will play brothers Cain and Abel, respectively.

THE SANDMAN - a new dark fantasy Netflix series based on the comic book series created for DC by Neil Gaiman. Starring: all of these great people... pic.twitter.com/h9CamoNjl2 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 28, 2021

"For the last 33 years, the Sandman characters have breathed and walked around and talked in my head. I'm unbelievably happy that now, finally, they get to step out of my head and into reality," Gaiman said in a statement adding, "I can't wait until the people out there get to see what we've been seeing as Dream and the rest of them take flesh, and the flesh belongs to some of the finest actors out there."

Netflix's "The Sandman" is an 11-episode TV series that follows Dream as he puts to right the many mistakes he has made in his existence. In his journey, he meets Christie's Lucifer, Dance's Roderick Burgess, and the others who have been affected by him.