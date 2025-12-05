Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, the Japanese-American actor who became a defining villain for a generation of film fans and gamers, has died at 75.

He passed away on Thursday in Santa Barbara, California, due to complications from a stroke. His family told Deadline that he was surrounded by his children in his final moments.

While many remember him as Mortal Kombat's sorcerer Shang Tsung, Tagawa's four-decade career, with more than 150 film, TV, and video game credits, tells a much richer story. His most memorable roles went far beyond the tournament.

The Oscar-Winning Breakthrough

Tagawa's first major screen role was in Bernardo Bertolucci's 1987 film The Last Emperor, which won nine Academy Awards, including Best Picture. He played Chang, the emperor's driver, in a key part that helped launch his Hollywood career.

'It was mind-boggling,' Tagawa said in a 2015 AV Club interview. 'To suddenly be working with one of the top-10 directors in the world, plus the film was in China, I almost blurted out, "How much do I have to pay?" It was just like a dream come true.'

According to his former wife, Sally Philips, Bertolucci discovered Tagawa and cast him in his first film. From there, he built a reputation as a prominent Asian actor in over 30 films.

The James Bond Film and Rising Star

Two years later, Tagawa appeared in the James Bond movie Licence to Kill, playing Kwang, an undercover agent for Hong Kong's Narcotics Board. His 1993 role in Rising Sun, alongside Sean Connery, Wesley Snipes, and Harvey Keitel, showcased his versatility as the complex heir of a Japanese industrialist caught in a murder frame-up.

The Coolest Grandfather on Screen

For millennials, Tagawa is also remembered differently. His portrayal of surfing icon Johnny 'Tsunami' in Disney's 1999 film Johnny Tsunami became a childhood favorite. Complex magazine ranked it as the second-best Disney Channel Original Movie.

Fans on social media have quickly paid tribute, with one calling him 'the coolest grandfather on the planet' and praising his warmth in the role.

RIP Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa. I loved him as Shang Tsung in Mortal Kombat, but I grew up watching him in the Disney Channel original movie Johnny Tsunami. He was the coolest grandfather on the planet. pic.twitter.com/z24knTnjJs — Austin (@AustinPlanet) December 5, 2025

Shang Tsung: The Role That Defined a Franchise

The soul-stealing sorcerer remains an iconic character. Tagawa first played Shang Tsung in 1995's Mortal Kombat, which made over £75 million ($100 million) globally on a £15 million ($20 million) budget. He returned for the 1997 sequel Mortal Kombat: Annihilation, the 2013 web series Mortal Kombat: Legacy, and later lent his voice and likeness to the character in the 2019 game Mortal Kombat 11.

'It's definitely a huge part of my career,' Tagawa acknowledged. 'But so are so many of these films I've been in. I've been in a lot of cult movies, but I've been very fortunate to have been involved in projects that people remember.'

Fans online have celebrated his return, with one calling his MK11 performance 'literally flawless' and 'one of the most iconic moments in MK history.' Others praised his portrayal as 'a gift to all of us' who grew up with the games.

RIP Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa. I will never forget your iconic role as Shang Tsung. Mortal Kombat was a big part of many children's lives when I was growing up and your performance was a gift to all of us. pic.twitter.com/w1D0iZRiQX — Damaged Sector (@DamagedSector) December 5, 2025

A Legacy Beyond Villainy

Though often cast as the bad guy, Tagawa embraced those roles. Guaranteed, I wouldn't have gotten to play good guys if I hadn't played those bad guys,' he told the Honolulu Advertiser in 2007. 'It's something you take pride in, being not only the best Asian bad guy you can be, but the best of all bad guys.'

Later, he showed his range in series like Amazon's The Man in the High Castle, playing Trade Minister Nobusuke Tagomi, and Netflix's Blue Eye Samurai as The Swordmaker, both roles exploring complex themes of identity and morality.

Born in Tokyo on September 27, 1950, Tagawa grew up on multiple US military bases. He trained in Kendo from junior high school and later created his own martial arts system called Chun-Shin.

He is survived by his children Calen, Brynne, and Cana, and grandchildren River and Thea Clayton.

Tagawa's passing marks the end of an era for fans of genre films and gaming, but his commanding presence lives on through unforgettable characters that broke stereotypes. From royal courts to interdimensional battles, his performances continue to inspire actors and fans alike.