The Netherlands has become the first country to put missing children Amber Alerts on automated teller machines (ATMs).

Over 300 ATMs made by manufacturer In2Retail across the country will show pictures of missing children whose well-being is in immediate danger, also known as Amber Alerts. The ATMs will also have Dutch-specific alerts that are not as urgent as Amber Alerts but still show the photo of a child that could be in danger.

"We are very pleased with this new and innovative partnership and we hope other countries will come across this great example," Frank Hoen, Founder and Chairman of Amber Alert Europe said.

These alerts are intended for citizens to take notice of the image of the missing child so that they can better help law enforcement in case they come across him or her.

The ATMs with the Amber Alerts are in airports, shopping malls and other large public areas, such as near tourist attractions.

The Dutch government hopes the system will better protect missing children who are in dangerous situations. The ATMs will also have information on how Dutch citizens can receive Amber Alerts on their phones.

The Amber Alert system for missing children started in 1996 in the United States. It later spread abroad, with not only The Netherlands adopting the system, but also France, Germany, Belgium and many other European countries.

This article originally appeared in IBTimes US.