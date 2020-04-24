Netizens roasted Warner Bros. for greeting Amber Heard a happy birthday on social media on Thursday.

The "Aquaman Movie" Twitter account shared a photo of the actress dressed as her "Aquaman" character, Mera, along with a birthday greeting. "Happy Birthday, Amber Heard! Here's to a fin-tastic day," read the tweet.

Happy Birthday Amber Heard! Here's to a fin-tastic day ðŸ’™ pic.twitter.com/mfUqVzozLE April 22, 2020

The post has since received over 9,000 likes and over 2,000 comments. Most of the comments focused on Heard's ongoing legal case with ex-husband Johnny Depp. The "Rum Diary" actress accused the actor of being a domestic abuser. However, recent findings, audio recordings, and eyewitnesses accounts revealed otherwise. Some evidence suggests that Heard is the domestic abuser, and one fan even pointed out that she is a "serial abuser."

"I'm seriously astonished seeing your desperation for celebrating an admitted proven abuser's damn birthday," one user commented. Another wrote, "Disgusting. If she was a man, she would be fired by now."

"Women never face to consequences for their actions when it comes to being known abusers," tweeted another.

Suffice to say, the responses to the tweet were varied with some sending mean memes and others giving copies of the leaked audio recordings between Depp and Heard, where the latter can be heard admitting to physically assaulting the actor. Fans of "The Pirates of the Caribbean" star even added the hashtag #JusticeforJohnnyDepp to their responses.

The disapproving responses followed news that Heard could face up to three years in jail for faking her physical injuries. She allegedly painted bruises on her face in order to get a restraining order against Depp.

A recently leaked audio recording taken when Depp lost his fingertip also adds incriminating evidence against her. It revealed that Heard was behind the brutal accident as she could be heard in the background crying and admitting that she did not mean to hurt him. She previously told the court that Depp harmed himself.

The actress has yet to respond to the tweet. She has been silent on social media and her last Instagram post was on April 5.