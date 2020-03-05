"The Witcher" Season 2 begins filming for the witchers of Kaer Morhen where Geralt of Rivia is set to reunite with his old friends Eskel, Coën, and more.

Thue Ersted Rasmussen took to his Instagram story to confirm the start of filming for his scenes as the witcher Eskel. He shared a picture of the door to his trailer that showed his character name and the number 204, which represents his cast number. The photo also showed the initials MM, which according to Redanian Intelligence stands for Mysterious Monsters.

Rasmussen will undergo a hideous transformation as Eskel in "The Witcher" Season 2, as seen in photos he shared in January. He visited prosthetic artist Barry Gower to have a full-body cast. Gower is famous for his work on the White Walkers in "Game of Thrones" as seen in the background poster from the actor's post.

Likewise, Yasen Atour confirmed the start of filming for his scenes as Coën on Instagram. He shared a picture of his character from "The Witcher" games and thanked the people behind his casting in the series.

Meanwhile, Paul Bullion has been keeping himself busy preparing for his fight scenes in "The Witcher" Season 2. The actor plays the role of Lambert, one of Geralt's friends from Kaer Morhen. He has been practicing his sword skills at the show's production headquarters in Arborfield Studios.

As for Kim Bodnia, he took to Twitter to express his excitement to work on "The Witcher" Season 2. In the series, he plays the oldest and wise witcher Vesemir, who is Geralt of Rivia's mentor and father figure in Kaer Morhen.

I am very excited for this one — Kim Bodnia (@KimBodniaDK) February 29, 2020

Set photos of Rasmussen, Bullion, and Bodnia on location as witchers of Kaer Morhen have yet to come out. So far, those that have been leaked show Anya Chalotra, Tom Canton, and more filming some scenes in the forests of Surrey.

Likewise, details about how the new witchers' stories from the books play out in the show remain unknown. In the novels, Eskel, Vesemir, and Coën all meet each other in Kaer Morhen. The addition of these characters confirmed that "The Witcher" Season 2 will show Ciri going to Kaer Morhen where she learns sword fighting from Geralt's witcher friends.