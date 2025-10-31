The once-untouchable life of Prince Andrew, Duke of York—the former royal who just this week was stripped of his titles and evicted from his long-time residence, Royal Lodge—continues to unravel under a flood of fresh, humiliating allegations.

The latest claims against the now-disgraced ex-prince concern an astonishing episode that allegedly took place during an official, taxpayer-funded trip abroad.

Royal historian and author Andrew Lownie has come forward with a staggering account, claiming that Prince Andrew once arranged for 40 prostitutes to be brought to his five-star hotel over a four-day stretch while he was acting as a UK Trade Envoy.

Lownie, who appeared on the Daily Mail's podcast 'Deep Dive: The Fall of the House of York,' stated that the lavish and inappropriate behaviour took place during a state trip to Thailand. The implications of a senior royal using public funds for such personal indulgences have reignited fury over Andrew's conduct during his years of representing the country.

The Famous Trip to Thailand and Andrew's Midlife Crisis

The alleged excursion occurred in the early 2000s, at a time when Prince Andrew was beginning to cement his reputation for extravagance and poor judgement. Lownie painted a picture of a royal who consistently prioritised personal luxury over diplomatic austerity, with the bill ultimately going to the British public.

'There was a famous trip to Thailand—for the birthday celebrations of the King. Andrew is representing his country and insists on staying in a five-star hotel rather than the embassy, which he always did,' Lownie told the podcast.

The biographer explained that Andrew, then in his early forties, was indulging in a personal period of self-interest. 'In 2001, Andrew is 41, he's having his midlife crisis, and he basically starts chasing lots and lots of women,' Lownie stated, adding that the Prince allegedly used his official role as an envoy as cover for these activities.

The historian then went on to provide the explosive details of the trip: 'Andrew had 40 prostitutes brought in the space of four days. This was all enabled by diplomats and others.'

Crucially, Lownie emphasised that this shocking allegation did not come from a single source. He maintained that the story was backed up by multiple sources, including a member of the Thai Royal Family.

The Trade Envoy Role: A Taxpayer-Funded Holiday'

The jaunt to Thailand, the biographer claims, was far from an isolated incident. Instead, it was indicative of a pattern of behaviour throughout the former royal's tenure as the UK's Special Representative for International Trade and Investment, a role he held from 2001 until 2011. This position provided Andrew with the perfect cover, funded by the taxpayer's dime, to travel the world.

'He uses the excuse of his role as Trade Envoy, paid for by the taxpayer, to go off on these trips,' Lownie asserted. 'He always puts in two weeks of 'private time.' So, we pay for his holiday and then he goes off and does things.'

The suggestion that Andrew was sending personal meeting requests while leveraging his official position to pursue private interests adds yet another layer to the mounting public anger over his financial conduct.

Prince Andrew and the Alleged 'Conspiracy of Silence'

In light of these new allegations and the mounting pressure against the ex-prince, Lownie has pointed a firm finger at the British establishment, arguing that a 'conspiracy of silence' has protected Andrew for years.

The biographer stated that full accountability demands transparency from the government regarding Andrew's work, which he claims was often misused. 'Andrew was sending a list of people he wanted to meet for his own personal business interests,' Lownie alleged.

He further demanded that the government release documents related to the disgraced royal's diplomatic career: 'All the files from his time as Trade Envoy between 2001 and 2011 remain closed. They should be in the National Archive. They remain closed, and that is part of the conspiracy of silence around Andrew that we need to break.'

Lownie's remarks came to light just before Buckingham Palace announced its decisive, bombshell move to permanently sever ties with the Duke of York on Thursday. Following an unprecedented amount of public outcry and mounting pressure, King Charles III formally stripped Andrew of all remaining titles and honours, a humiliation that included his eviction from Royal Lodge, his home of two decades.

This latest action by the King was the final hammer-blow in a scandal fuelled by Prince Andrew's enduring ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The royal family has been under intense scrutiny, particularly since Andrew maintained contact with the late paedophile years after claiming to have severed communications.

The pressure intensified further following the release of the posthumous memoir by Epstein's most prominent accuser, Virginia Roberts Giuffre. Giuffre, who tragically died by suicide in April, levelled disturbing allegations against the ex-prince in her memoir, detailing forced sexual encounters that allegedly began when she was just a teenager. Andrew has repeatedly denied all allegations against him.