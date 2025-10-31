Justin Timberlake is said to be quietly standing up for his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears, as she faces new accusations from her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

The Mirrors singer, 44, reportedly thinks it's 'despicable' that Federline, 47, is publicly attacking Spears through his new memoir, You Thought You Knew, which paints her as unstable and irresponsible.

'He may not be close to her anymore, but he still feels sympathy and sadness seeing her go through this again', an insider said.

Justin Timberlake 'Disturbed' By Kevin Federline's Tell-All

According to insiders cited by Globe Magazine, Timberlake has been disturbed by Federline's decision to release such a damaging book, while Spears continues to rebuild her life after years of conservatorship struggles.

Spears and Timberlake's history dates back to their teenage years on The Mickey Mouse Club. The two dated from 1999 to 2002 and became one of the most iconic pop couples of the early 2000s. Their breakup was famously public, inspiring several hit songs, including Timberlake's 'Cry Me a River' and Spears' 'Everytime'.

Despite their rocky past, Spears wrote in her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, that she once became pregnant during their relationship but had an abortion at Timberlake's urging.

While Timberlake was said to be uncomfortable with that level of detail, sources claim he still holds a 'soft spot' for Spears. The insider clarified that the NSYNC band member is not trying to 'insert himself into her life again', but is just disappointed to see Federline exploiting her name for attention.

Commenting on all the struggles that Spears faced, Timberlake allegedly told sources that he's aware of what fame can do to someone and how hard it's been for her.

Timberlake has always thought Federline was a 'freeloading opportunist' and his new memoir just proves it, the source continued.

While both have moved on from their past, insiders say Timberlake's support doesn't come from nostalgia and that part of him will always care. 'Seeing her hurt never sits right with him, and this time, he's not afraid to say Kevin went too far'.

Kevin Federline's Motive Exposed

Federline's book details shocking claims about his three-year marriage to Spears, including accusations that she used drugs while pregnant and acted erratically around their two sons. He even alleges she once stood over the children while holding a knife, a claim that has angered Spears' supporters and prompted an official response from the pop star's team.

A representative for Spears slammed the memoir, stating 'Once again, he and others are profiting off her. All she cares about is her kids. Spears herself also posted on X, calling Federline's behaviour 'extremely hurtful and exhausting', and accused him of 'constant gaslighting'.

For fans and industry insiders, the book feels like a cruel attempt to make money since Spears is done paying child support to her two sons, currently in Federline's custody.

Federline and Spears divorced in 2007, but their relationship has remained a tabloid fixation.

Spears is currently focused on her own healing and her sons, with supporters rallying around the pop star online over what they see as 'continued exploitation' from Federline.