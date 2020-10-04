A new documentary on the US President Donald Trump will be releasing this month. This comes at a time when the POTUS and the first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19. The news of their diagnosis was confirmed by the president himself on Twitter, early Friday morning.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney, Ophelia Harutyunyan and Suzanne Hillinger teamed up to film a secret documentary titled, "Totally Under Control". "The film was made in secrecy over the last five months" and looks at how Donald Trump and his office have handled the COVID-19 pandemic, Vulture reports.

"Totally Under Control" is an in-depth look at how the U.S. government handled the response to the COVID-19 outbreak during the early months of the pandemic, and, how it failed to act.

This film was made in secrecy over the last 5 months to uncover the truth.

From Academy Award Winner Alex Gibney, Ophelia Harutyunyan, and Suzanne Hillinger.

On Demand 10.13, premieres on @hulu 10.20

The trailer shows the continuous denial by the government that the US faces a problem from the president and his many claims that the US is "totally prepared." "Countless" medical professionals, scientists and government officials "on the inside" were interviewed for the film.

The synopsis reads, "On January 20th, 2020 the US and South Korea both discovered their first cases of COVID-19. However, 9 months later, the novel Coronavirus has claimed the lives of over 200,000 Americans and caused staggering economic damage, while in South Korea, there were no significant lockdowns and, in an urbanised population of 51 million, only 344 lives have been lost.

"Where did we go wrong? As the presidential election nears, Americans are increasingly enraged by a lack of clear leadership, endemic political corruption and left to wonder how did the wealthiest and most powerful country in the world manage to fail so thoroughly in its response to a global pandemic?"

Trump on Friday night was moved to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland after feeling fatigued and developing a low-grade fever. He will spend a few days in the hospital.

"Totally Under Control" will be released on Apple TV+, iTunes, Amazon, FandangoNow, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu and other on-demand digital services, on Tuesday, Oct. 13. Hulu will stream the film a week after on Oct. 20.