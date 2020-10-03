The first lady of the US, Melania Trump appealed people to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic early on Friday. After her husband US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to confirm the news that he and the FLOTUS tested positive for COVID-19, Melania said that they were "feeling good."

Melania Trump also took to Twitter like her husband US president Donald Trump. She told that like "too many Americans," she has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

"As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19," she wrote. "We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together."

Trump announced the news of his and his wife's diagnosis on Twitter just hours after it was confirmed that his adviser Hope Hicks tested positive.

The White House physician, Sean Conley, said in a memo sent to reporters that the first couple is "well at this time and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence. Rest assured I expect the president to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments."

Hicks travelled with Trump on Wednesday to his campaign rally in Minnesota. She was also on Air Force One with him and Melania when he travelled to the first presidential debate against Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday.

Trump has been criticised for his response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Despite repeated recommendations by health experts to wear masks to prevent the spread of the virus, Trump seldom wears a mask in public.

More than 7.3 million people in the US have tested positive for COVID-19 and the virus has taken a toll of 200,000 people across the country, according to The New York Times' database.