Newly released public cell phone records for US President Donald Trump show that he called former "The Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos around the same time that she claims he sexually assaulted her more than a decade ago.

The excerpts from Donald Trump's Verizon cellphone bills over a three-month period in 2007 and 2008 were made public on Tuesday. The records show he exchanged calls with Summer Zervos on at least six occasions, including on the day when he is accused of sexually assaulting her.

According to a memo filed by Mariann Wang, an attorney of Zervos, the phone records "strongly corroborate" allegations of sexual assault levelled against him by "The Apprentice" contestant. It shows Zervos and Trump "were exactly where she said they were exactly when she said they were there."

Portions of Trump's private calendars made public last month shows that he was staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel on the day. The hotel stay is a key part of Zervos's defamation lawsuit filed against the US President in New York State Supreme Court. She has alleged that Trump forced himself on her with unwanted kissing and groping while she visited him for lunch in his hotel room. She is one of about a dozen women who accused the 73-year-old of sexual misconduct before the 2016 Presidential elections.

The phone records "corroborate account of the sexual assaults with even more granularity and with a degree of precision that could not have known were she (Zervos) not telling the truth about those interactions when she spoke publicly about them before this case was filed," Zervos's lawyer said in a court filing.

Meanwhile, Trump's lawyer in the case Marc Kasowitz has denied the merit in Zervos's claims and says the phone calls were initiated by Zervos who was in search of a job at the time, reports CNN.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Kasowitz's law firm stated: "That President Trump may have had several phone calls with Ms. Zervos, who had been a contestant on The Apprentice, in no way corroborates Ms. Zervos's allegations. In fact, at the time, Ms. Zervos, who initiated most of those calls, was pestering Mr. Trump for a job. Clearly, her counsel is resorting to litigating this case in the press because her claims have no merit in Court."

The phone records were released as a part of an agreement between Zervos's and Trump's legal teams. The phone call in question is a three-minute call from Trump to Zervos on December 21, 2007, the day when he arrived in Los Angeles from Las Vegas and checked into the Beverly Hills Hotel. According to POTUS's private calendar, he was scheduled to arrive in Los Angeles at 3 pm, and the phone records show he made a call to Zervos at 3:02 pm.

Zervos in a statement in 2016 claimed she arrived in the hotel room, but expected they would be going to a restaurant for lunch, but instead Trump started kissing her and pursued her even after denial.

"He then grabbed my shoulder and began kissing me again very aggressively and placed his hand on my breast," Zervos had said in the statement, adding that she pushed him away and told him to "get real." However, Trump refuted accusations of sexual misconduct and even denied meeting Zervos at the Beverly Hills Hotel.