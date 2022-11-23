Official details about "Grand Theft Auto VI) remain scarce as Rockstar Games remain tight-lipped about the upcoming title. However, recent reports suggest that an exciting new 'GTA 6' feature might have been revealed by a "GTA Online" survey.

One of the new features Rockstar Games intends to introduce in "GTA 6" might have been unintentionally revealed by a recent GTA Online survey, ComicBook reported. Tez2, a well-known insider when it comes to Rockstar Games and consequently all things Grand Theft Auto, spread the word about the survey and the upcoming game's potential new feature.

Rockstar Games reportedly distributed a survey about GTA+ to "select players" according to Tez2. Participants in the survey were asked to select a feature they use the most and one they use the least. Participants were also given the option between the following two additional features: free access to classic Rockstar games and instant Fast Travel around the map.

Of the two options, the latter (Fast Travel) may be applicable to "GTA 6," but the former (free access) is obviously not. It can be presumed that if instant fast travel is enabled to "GTA Online," it will also be in "GTA 6." Not only would it be a strong selling point, but Rockstar wouldn't put in the effort to make such a feature work only to leave it out of their flagship product.

Rockstar Games may decide not to pursue the instant fast travel feature in "GTA 6" and "GTA Online" if the responses are sufficiently unenthusiastic. However, the fact that it is mentioned in a survey suggests that some form of work has already started.

At the moment, what fans have is the survey and a host of speculations that it caused. The survey has been going around for a few days now but Rockstar Games has not yet responded to it or the rumors it has generated.