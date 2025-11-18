Lil Nas X made his first court appearance on Monday, 17 November, nearly three months after he was arrested on multiple felony charges, including battery on police officers. The Grammy-winning artist, 26, arrived at the Los Angeles courtroom smiling as a judge signed a protective order governing the transfer of evidence in the case. His return to court comes after he completed an inpatient treatment programme, which his lawyers previously confirmed was the reason for his absence from a scheduled hearing in September. Drew Findling, representing the rapper, told reporters outside the courthouse that the star was 'doing amazing, doing great,' adding that his wellbeing remained the priority.

The charges stem from an incident on 21 August, when police responded to reports of Lil Nas X allegedly walking naked along Ventura Boulevard. According to a criminal complaint, he used 'force and violence' against three officers and attempted to deter a fourth from carrying out official duties. He pleaded not guilty during an earlier appearance on 25 August, where his bail was set at $75,000 and he was ordered to attend four Narcotics Anonymous meetings per week. His attorney at the time denied claims that drugs were involved, describing the incident as an 'aberration' in the artist's life.

Lil Nas X is next due in court on 12 March as proceedings continue. Speaking after the hearing, Findling said the singer was surrounded by a strong support network and remained focused on his health and career. He emphasised that the team was 'very confident' in a positive resolution, calling the incident a 'bump' the artist would overcome as he moves forward.