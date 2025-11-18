Olivia 'Livie' Rose Henderson, 23, has officially been arrested after posting a video of a nude, unconscious DoorDash customer to social media — a clip that went massively viral and sparked intense debate across TikTok, Reddit and X. Police in Oswego, New York, confirmed she was taken into custody on 10 November 2025, following an investigation that began after the 12 October delivery incident.

According to Oswego Police, Henderson recorded the man — who officers say was 'incapacitated and unconscious from alcohol consumption' — from outside his home and then posted the footage online, where it rapidly spread. After reviewing the video and interviewing both parties, investigators concludedthe man did not sexually assault Henderson, as she had initially claimed.

The arrest marks a major turn in a case that has grown beyond viral speculation into a full criminal prosecution.

The Charges: Could Henderson Go to Prison?

Henderson now faces two Class E felony charges under New York law:

Unlawful Surveillance in the Second Degree (E felony)

Dissemination of an Unlawful Surveillance Image in the First Degree (E felony)

Police emphasised that filming a person inside their residence — even partially through an open or cracked door — can satisfy the elements of unlawful surveillance. Officers also stressed the permanence and harm caused once intimate footage circulates online, especially when shared to platforms with millions of users.

'When you put something out there, there's no taking it back,' Oswego Police Captain Bryan Thompson said, warning that posting sensitive content online can elevate a moment of poor judgement into a criminal act.

Henderson was processed and released with an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Oswego City Court on 4 December 2025.

Video Still Circulating — Can She Be Held Responsible for Its Spread?

Despite Henderson's arrest and DoorDash's confirmation that her account has been permanently deactivated, the original video continues to circulate across TikTok, Reddit and X. This is one of the core legal issues prosecutors may explore: even if Henderson deletes the original upload, reposts by users may remain online indefinitely.

In New York, the initial act of publishing the recording is what constitutes dissemination — not whether the video remains available later. That means Henderson could be held criminally liable even if she attempted to remove the footage or lost control over where it was reposted.

This is especially relevant because the original clip reportedly showed inside the customer's home and displayed personal details, making the privacy breach legally significant.

Investigators Reject Henderson's Sexual Assault Claim

During the investigation, Henderson alleged she had been sexually assaulted by the customer. However, police said officers 'found no evidence' of any assault, and the man fully cooperated with authorities.

Separate reporting also revealed that Henderson may have opened the customer's door herself before filming, contradicting her initial claims. According to multiple accounts and AI analysis cited on X, the now-deleted original video showed the door partially open, and Henderson appeared to push it further open to record inside — a detail that strengthens the unlawful-surveillance charge.

DoorDash's Decision: Both Accounts Deactivated

DoorDash confirmed that both Henderson and the customer have been permanently removed from the platform. In their official statement:

'Posting a video of a customer in their home and disclosing their personal details publicly is a clear violation of our policies.'

DoorDash also stated it is cooperating with law enforcement as the criminal case proceeds.

Is She Guilty of a Felony? What Happens Next

The question now dominating social media — 'Is she guilty?' — remains for the courts to decide. But legally speaking, the charges indicate prosecutors believe they have strong grounds:

The man was inside his private home.

He was unconscious.

The footage was recorded and widely posted without consent.

For now, the viral debate continues, but the legal system has made one thing clear: this is no longer just an online controversy — it is a criminal matter with serious consequences.