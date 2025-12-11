Black Americans are more than six times as likely as white Americans to have had police called on them at least once due to their race or ethnicity, according to a new poll.

The YouGov survey questioned 2,284 US adult citizens between late October and early November. The findings reaffirm long-standing reports from Black and Hispanic Americans: the same interaction with police carries vastly different risks depending on race. The results come as no surprise to those who have been listening.

When Calling Police Means Suspect

Nearly one in three Black Americans—29%—say they have been reported to police when they were not doing anything wrong, compared to 17% of white Americans. Additionally, 18% have had their home or car searched without a warrant, versus 11% of white Americans. More than 20% of Black and Hispanic Americans have been stopped and searched by law enforcement, compared to 17% of white Americans.

For many Black and Hispanic Americans, such encounters are not rare but routine risks. The distinction lies between viewing police as occasional helpers and seeing them as persistent monitors—between being checked on and being scrutinised.

For white Americans, calling the police typically means help. For Black and Hispanic Americans, it can mean heightened scrutiny.

Hesitation Even in Danger

When asked if they would call police if someone was being assaulted, 95% of white Americans said yes—but only 85% of Black Americans, a 10 percentage point gap even in clear emergencies. Furthermore, 20% of Black Americans and 18% of Hispanic Americans have experienced prejudice from law enforcement, compared with 9% of white Americans.

These figures explain the hesitation. In the seconds before making the call, individuals often weigh two risks: the immediate danger they face versus the uncertainty of how officers will respond upon arrival. For some, help has sometimes turned into harm.

Overall, 81% of white Americans believe calling the police is 'a sensible thing to do in many bad situations,' compared to 67% of Black Americans and 66% of Hispanic Americans. Meanwhile, 15% of Black Americans and 13% of Hispanic Americans believe calling police should be a last resort—even in dangerous situations—versus 12% of white Americans.

These experiences influence behaviour. It's a matter of adaptation, not irrationality.

Two Systems, One Country

Some 47% of white Americans say their experiences with law enforcement have been 'mostly good', compared to 22% of Black Americans and 29% of Hispanic Americans. This divide reflects two markedly different experiences of the same institution.

White Americans are more likely to report a crime to police (35% versus 21% for Black Americans and 25% for Hispanic Americans) and more likely to receive assistance when they do (22% versus 10% for Black and 14% for Hispanic Americans). Conversely, Black Americans are nearly three times as likely to say law enforcement agencies are doing a poor job overall (27% versus 10%).

The pattern is clear: one group calls for help and generally receives it, while the other has learned to expect surveillance or worse.

Why Consensus Changes Nothing

Support for police reform remains high: 89% of Americans back requiring officers to wear body cameras, and 81% support banning fired officers from joining other departments. However, neither policy has become federal law.

While consensus on paper exists, it means little without the political will to act. For those with predominantly positive police experiences, body cameras are a reasonable reform—something to support in principle. But for those navigating routine risks—stops, searches, and hesitation over whether to call 999—the urgency is immediate.

The gap in experiences creates an urgency gap. Those who have mostly positive encounters can afford to wait. Those facing over six times the risk of race-based police calls cannot. Without a sense of immediacy, consensus achieves little.