The viral brainrot meme '6-7' (pronounced as six-seven) has reached the highest levels of US politics — and not in a good way. US Vice President JD Vance has called for a ban on the number 'forever', as his son repeated the numbers during a church service.

What started as a playful Gen Z trend has now become a cultural flashpoint. Vance's frustration highlights how far the meme has spread, from TikTok edits to family pews, leaving parents and politicians equally baffled.

JD Vance's Son 'Went Absolutely Nuts'

For the past months, the brainrot meme '6-7' has grown in popularity. It was even crowned the word of the year by Dictionary.com. It's not just parents or the older generation who are bothered — the US Vice President himself has called for the numbers to be banned, joking about tweaking the First Amendment.

As posted on his X account (@JDVance) on Tuesday, 9 December 2025, Vance shared what his 5-year-old son did at their church during the bible readings that started on pages 66-67 of the missal, adding that his son 'went absolutely nuts.'

Yesterday at church the Bible readings started on page 66-67 of the missal, and my 5-year-old went absolutely nuts repeating "six seven" like 10 times. And now I think we need to make this narrow exception to the first amendment and ban these numbers forever. — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 10, 2025

On the post, he wrote, 'Yesterday at church the Bible readings started on page 66-67 of the missal, and my 5-year-old went absolutely nuts repeating "six seven" like 10 times.'

The VP continued, 'And now I think we need to make this narrow exception to the First Amendment and ban these numbers forever.'

Where did this even come from? I don't understand it. When we were kids all of our viral trends at least had an origin story. — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 10, 2025

On the same post, the VP asked, 'Where did this even come from? I don't understand it.' and added that when he was young, all of their viral trends at least had an origin story.

Netizens' Response To JD Vance's '6-7' Ban Idea

Responses to Vance's post were mixed, with some agreeing with the ban, and some just responding with the same meme.

One parent shared their experience, saying, 'Someone on a podcast said "6, 7 years," and it activated my 12-year-old like he was a sleeper agent. I agree. Ban it. For the good of us all.'

Another parent begs to look into the idea of banning the meme, 'Uniting parents everywhere with this one. Can you look into that ban, though- please?' Another agreed, 'We need an EO to shut this "joke" down forever.'

One criticised him for the idea, 'Jd Vance, there are veterans living homeless, and you are creating legislation to ban 6 7. You're such a niche baby.'

Another netizen called out, 'The most unserious administration of all time. Two dudes obsessed with trying to be funny on Twitter while completely fucking up the country. Beyond laughable.'

JD Vance's Parenting Style Comment Resurfaced

As debate around the post becomes more heated, the US VP's comments about his parenting style have also resurfaced. Earlier this year, Vancem, who's a father of three, shared with MAGA podcaster Katie Miller how he handles his children's meltdowns.

Katie Miller: “So how do you handle a toddler tantrum in a public place?”



JD Vance: “…[Usha] is super patient. She’ll try to reason with them. If they have a tantrum in a public place, I immediately grab them, take them to the bathroom and say, ‘You got to cut that shit out.’” pic.twitter.com/rpNhhwLZIh — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 12, 2025

'If they have a tantrum in a public place, I immediately grab them, take them to the bathroom and say, "You got to cut that shit out",' he shared.

Moreover, last August, he also recalled snapping at his eldest son over Pokémon. He said that his eldest was talking about it while he was on the phone with US President Donald Trump, who at that time was a presidential candidate asking him to become his running mate.

He said, 'He's really into it... So he's trying to talk to me about Pikachu, and I'm on the phone with Donald Trump. And I'm like, 'Son, shut the hell up for 30 seconds about Pikachu.'

'6-7' Brainrot Meme Trend Explained

Despite Vance's confusion, the meme does have a backstory. Dictionary.com lists '6–7' as brainrot slang — pronounced 'six-seven' — and its origins are surprisingly chaotic. The phrase comes from Doot Doot (6 7), a 2024 track by Philadelphia rapper Lord Skrilla that repeatedly shouts out 67th Street.

TikTok amplified the phrase when a boy — now dubbed the '67 Kid' — went viral screaming '67!' at a youth basketball game. Edits mixing the track with basketball highlights, nods to 6ft 7in NBA star LaMelo Ball, and clips featuring rising hooper Taylen 'TK' Kinney helped cement the meme's grip on Gen Z.

Whether Vance will seriously pursue his 'ban' remains unclear. For now, the meme continues to thrive online, leaving parents, politicians and lexicographers scratching their heads.