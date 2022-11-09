Sony has unveiled the selection of free games for PS Plus subscribers for the month of November 2022. Since the company released its all-new PS Plus subscription service that splits it into different tiers, each tier has its own set of perks and rewards including free games for the month.

Free games line-up for PS Plus in November 2022

Sony has revealed that there are three new games available this month for PS Plus subscribers. They are "Nioh 2," "Lego Harry Potter Collection," and "Heavenly Bodies," according to NME.

'Nioh 2' – November 4

"Nioh 2" is an action role-playing video game developed by Team Ninja and Kou Shibusawa which was initially released in March 2020 for the PlayStation 4, and was later released for PlayStation 5 and Windows in February 5, 2021. The game allows players to create their own character, who is a yōkai spirit. They can equip themselves with a variety of weapons such as odachi and kusarigama and gain new skills and abilities as the game progresses.

'Lego Harry Potter Collection' (PS4) – November 4

The "Lego Harry Potter Collection" is an adventure, puzzle and shooter game published by Warner Bros. and Interactive Entertainment. It is now available for free for PS Plus members starting November 4.

'Heavenly Bodies' (PS4) – November 4

As its name suggests, "Heavenly Bodies" is all about cosmonauts, the human body, and the challenges of living in the absence of gravity. In this challenging physics game, players will have to get used to living on board a scientific research station in space. The game was developed and published by 2pt and released in December 2021,

5 new games for PS Plus Premium in November 2022

Meanwhile, five classic Ratchet and Clank titles will be available for free for PS Plus Premium on November 15. The free games are "Ratchet & Clank" (PS3), "Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando" (PS3), "Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal" (PS3), "Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked" (PS3), and "Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction" (PS3) as part of the franchise's 20-year anniversary celebration.