Head writer Tony Gilroy confirms that "Andor" is the first "Star Wars" TV series on Disney+ to not make use of Stagecraft. The imminent show went back to basics and utilised massive lifelike mechanical scenery instead of relying on a video wall.

Stagecraft was originally used on "The Mandalorian" to create digital backgrounds as the shooting took place. Actors could move freely since there were no longer any green screens, and the video wall was able to move with the camera.

"The Book of Boba Fett" and "Obi-Wan Kenobi" used this technology to create the hyper-realistic sets of the iconic "Galaxy Far, Far Away." Taika Waititi also used this for his recent film "Thor: Love and Thunder."

Tony Gilroy proudly proclaims that they went "old school" for this series by creating enormous, detailed sets at Pinewood, travelling to multiple destinations to shoot on location, and doing away with the video wall altogether.

The decision to create physical sets was made to add more grit and earthiness to "Andor," as it is set at a time when the Star Wars galaxy was a distinctly harrowing and dangerous place to be.

"Andor" is a prequel to the "Star Wars" spin-off film "Rogue One" (2016). It focuses on the story of thief-turned-rebel spy Cassian Andor's formative years of the Rebellion. The first three episodes of the show premiere on Disney+ on September 21.

Diego Luna, who plays the eponymous Captain Cassian Andor, gives additional insight that, while mechanical sets are practical and allow the actors to interact with real objects, they also have their drawbacks. He said, "In Pitlochry, Scotland, we had to walk for hours up a mountain to set up one shot. Huge effort. Really dangerous to get there. All you can see around you is the sky, trees, rivers, and lakes. Amazing! Like being on another planet."