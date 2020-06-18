Cara Delevingne is the latest celebrity to become involved in Johnny Depp's defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard after a testimony reportedly claimed that the British model had a threesome affair with Heard and Elon Musk.

Johnny Depp's attorney Benjamin Chew took a deposition from Josh Drew, ex-husband of Amber Heard's best friend Raquel 'Rocky' Pennington. The attorney asked Drew if his ex-wife had told him about Heard having an affair with Cara Delevingne when she was married to Depp and if she, Delevingne, and Elon Musk had spent the night together. Drew replied with a yes to both the questions.

Meanwhile, a concierge boss had claimed in an earlier deposition that she saw Heard, Delevingne, and Musk at Johnny Depp's downtown Los Angeles penthouse in late 2016, after Heard had separated from the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star. "I saw them going up and down the elevator over and over again. They were pressing the button over and over again and then they couldn't figure out how to get back up, so they took the stairs," the concierge said.

Mail Online has also obtained an image of a woman resembling Delevingne riding the private elevator to the penthouse in late 2016. The same camera captured Heard and Musk cuddling up as they took the identical elevator.

An insider has claimed that Depp "hasn't ruled out" serving Delevingne with a subpoena to testify in the $50M defamation suit Depp filed against his former wife in March last year after she penned an op-ed for the Washington Post portraying herself as a survivor of domestic violence. The source said the 27-year-old supermodel and actress "could also be compelled to give evidence - by either party. It's definitely a possibility. Almost anything can happen in this case."

Although Heard's article didn't mention Depp by his name, the Oscar-nominee filed for defamation saying that the 'hoax' allegations led to speculation that he was the abuser and cost him his prized role of Captain Jack Sparrow in "The Pirates of the Carribean" franchise. The 57-year-old has already filed papers demanding that Musk and actor James Franco turn over any messages, emails or conversations they had with Heard around the time of their May 2016 split.

While Depp claims that the staff at the Eastern Columbia Building recall Musk visiting Heard "late at night" when Depp was away for filming in 2015, the Tesla mogul insists he became romantically involved with the actress only after she separated from Depp.