New Zealand actor Francis "Frankie" Mossman was found dead just a day after he posted a cryptic message about enduring "so much pain."

Mossman, known for his roles in "Spartacus: Blood and Sand," "Shortland Street," and "The Horizon," was found dead at his home in Sydney, Australia on Saturday. His family is hoping to transport his body back to New Zealand to be buried, and is asking for help to cover his funeral costs.

His brothers Laurence and Jeremy Mossman have created a GoFundMe page to seek help in which they wrote, "Francis' mother's final wish is to see her son one last time before he is laid to rest."

Describing the actor as "an energetic force and much-loved brother and son," his brothers wrote, "He was a well-respected member of the acting community and found a supportive and endearing family community in Sydney. His smile and energetic presence will be sorely missed by those lucky enough to have known him."

The family did not reveal Mossman's cause of death, but noted that he has lately been suffering from trauma stemming from his childhood. In a conversation with the Daily Mail Australia, the family said, "he had been struggling with the resurfacing of old scars and trauma from high school, which he acknowledged in his last [Instagram] post to the world was a pain he had endured from a young age."

They were referring to an emotional caption Mossman wrote alongside a picture of himself from his high school just a day before his death. "Who knew this boy would endure so much pain," the 33-year-old had written.

"Francis was overwhelmingly kind, enthusiastic and so very caring, making a positive impact on the lives of many who knew him. He had the most infectious smile along with the most brilliant sense of humor imaginable. He was forever a big kid and with that he had the warmest most generous loving heart that lit up wherever he went. Forever, he will be loved dearly and equally missed," his family added.

The family also revealed that despite his own mental health struggles which were elevated after coronavirus lockdown, Francis had been trying to help others who were facing similar issues. He had recently returned to school and was doing a postgraduate degree in counseling to "help others who were suffering mental ill-health."

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, the Samaritans provide a free support service for those who need to talk to someone in the UK and Republic of Ireland. Visit Samaritans.org or call 116 123 (UK) or 116 123 (ROI), 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Visit this website to find a support phone number in your country.